Forsyth schools open today, with one exception

Early Friday morning officials with the Forsyth County school system told parents that all but one Forsyth school will have classes today.

Officials say that Silver City Elementary, which is still without electricity will be closed for both in-person and online learning today.

They also advised that any student who is unable to attend class, either online or in person because storm damage is preventing them from traveling, or they are still without power will receive an excused absence today.



As of 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, Sawnee EMC's outage map showed 3,170 customers in Forsyth County without power, and another 594 in Dawson County still in the dark. The Georgia Power outage map shows several small pocket outages in Forsyth County with between five and six hundred people in the dark, along with an area near Silver City Elementary with 529 customers with no power.