Georgia DOT prepares for snow, sleet this weekend in Forsyth

Georgia Department of Transportation workers are preparing for whatever the weekend's wintry mix brings, GDOT spokeswoman Melodii Peoples wrote in an email Thursday, Jan. 13.
Workers are loading and prepping brine trucks today, and they will roll out tomorrow, Peoples wrote. It takes about 24 hours to cover all state roads and interstates in Forsyth County's district, which includes 20 other counties in northeast Georgia.
"We’re asking the public to give our brine trucks some space if they see them on the road," Peoples wrote. "They’ll need to go about 40 mph to apply the treatment."
She recommended people stay home Saturday night and Sunday, if possible, and people can call 511 to report any down trees or power lines.
As of updating Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast shows a 90% of precipitation Saturday night and Sunday morning, which could include rain, snow, freezing rain or sleet. A local weather service representative said it was still too early to tell how many inches Hall and Forsyth County may get or what form it will take. Forecasters will have more accurate predictions late Friday.
