Here’s how Forsyth County officials responded to Winter Storm Izzy

While many in Forsyth County stayed home and enjoyed the weather brought by Winter Storm Izzy this weekend, for some, it was time to get to work.

Forsyth County Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes said Forsyth County experienced power outages, ice and downed trees during the winter weather on Sunday, Jan. 16, though those issues had largely been cleared up by Monday morning.

“We saw several trees down [on Sunday], especially with the wind got up so high,” Grimes told Forsyth County News on Monday. “We had several instances, where trees were down, power outages.”

Officials with Sawnee Electrical Membership Corporation said throughout Sunday, some 6,000 customers in Forsyth County were without power at some point.