Here’s how residents can prepare for severe weather

Forsyth County officials are hosting a week of drills, information and more to help residents prepare for dangerous weather.

According to a news release, the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency will partner with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service to participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week from Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10.

“The seasonal changing of winter to spring always brings with it a risk for high winds, thunderstorms and tornadoes, and this year will be no different. Having a plan and being prepared well before any severe weather could prove to be lifesaving,” Emergency Management Agency Interim Director Joey Smith said in the release. “We hope residents will take the time this week to create new or update any existing family emergency plans.”