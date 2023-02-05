Here’s how residents can prepare for severe weather

Forsyth County officials are hosting a week of drills, information and more to help residents prepare for dangerous weather.
According to a news release, the Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency will partner with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service to participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week from Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10.
“The seasonal changing of winter to spring always brings with it a risk for high winds, thunderstorms and tornadoes, and this year will be no different. Having a plan and being prepared well before any severe weather could prove to be lifesaving,” Emergency Management Agency Interim Director Joey Smith said in the release. “We hope residents will take the time this week to create new or update any existing family emergency plans.”
Each day of the week will include a safety theme:
- Monday, Feb. 6 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio and Wireless Emergency Alerts
- Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Thunderstorm Safety
- Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Tornado Safety
- Thursday, Feb. 9 – Lightning Safety
- Friday, Feb. 10 – Flood Safety
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Forsyth County will take part in a statewide tornado drill, including sounding the county’s server weather sirens. To avoid confusion, the drill will only be held if there is good weather.
In the event of bad weather, the drill will be held on Friday.
County officials are also encouraging residents to sign up for emergency notifications via email, phone call or text messages.
For more information go to forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency/Weather or contact Forsyth County EMA at EMA@forsythco.com.