How Forsyth County is preparing for Hurricane Helene
09252024STORM
A bucket truck and other vehicles drive through downtown Cumming on Wednesday as rain hit the area ahead of Hurricane Helene’s expected landfall. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Forsyth County residents, first responders and government officials are preparing for Hurricane Helene’s arrival.