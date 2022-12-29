‘It was busy, but we were prepared’ – County deals with frigid temperatures over holidays

Emergency crews had a busy Christmas weekend in Forsyth County as temperatures fell to single digits.

Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Grimes said crews were in communication over the weekend to handle any emergencies the cold weather brought, including trees on roads, water and power issues and other emergency calls.

“It was busy, but we were prepared, and we were flexible,” Grimes said. “We had to kind of bend and regroup, but it all went really well.”

Grimes said there was communication between his office, the Forsyth County Fire Department, law enforcement and utility providers to monitor emergencies and responses.