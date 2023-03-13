What to know for Monday evening’s freeze warning in Forsyth County

Cold weather is expected in Cumming and north and central Georgia on Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Forsyth County and several other areas of north Georgia will be in a freeze warning from 11 p.m. on Monday through 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach as low as 27 degrees in most of the state and down to 23 degrees in upper elevations of north Georgia.

A freeze watch will also be in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

In the announcement, officials said the conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.