WINTER STORM WARNING: Officials preparing for freezing rain, snow, high winds

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning is in effect for portions of northeast and northwest Georgia, including Forsyth County.

Portions of north Georgia will see rain mixing with or changing to snow, sleet, and freezing rain mainly tonight through Sunday.

On Friday, Forsyth County Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes met with several local agencies to form a plan for how the county will deal with the weather.

“We actually have been having briefings on the weather since earlier this week,” Grimes said. “We’ve been meeting every day with our key partners, watching the changing forecasts and making sure we have the latest information from the National Weather Service and others as we prepare for the weekend.”



