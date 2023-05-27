Here's how to celebrate International Hamburger Day on May 28

Many states claim to be the first to introduce the hamburger on a bun we are all so familiar with. The hamburger’s first big audience was in 1904 at the St. Louis World’s Fair. Lots of new foods were also introduced at the famous fair, including waffle cones for ice cream, cotton candy, and peanut butter. The hamburger on a bun was definitely a big hit.



Did you ever read Upton Sinclair’s novel The Jungle? Published in 1906, the novel revealed all of the bad things (think unsanitary) about the meat packing industry. I had to read excerpts from the book in college, and trust me, it is both graphic and disturbing. The book caused a temporary decrease in beef sales in America—but not for long.



Two people who did much to “beef up” the popularity of hamburgers were Edgar “Billy" Ingram and Walter Anderson. These two entrepreneurs opened the first White Castle in Kansas in 1921. Besides serving up delicious hamburgers and all that goes along with them, the businessmen prided themselves in operating a pristine establishment. The super clean environment went a long way when it came to convincing Americans that hamburgers were not only delicious, but also perfectly safe to consume.



McDonalds and In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948. Burger King opened in 1954 and Wendy’s in 1969. All of these hamburger establishments paved the way for the continued worldwide spread of this famous meat sandwich.



Have you ever made Smash Burgers? The process is simple—roll some ground beef into a ball, and then, using a large spatula, “smash” the ball into a burger on a lightly oiled hot griddle or cast iron skillet. Spray your spatula with nonstick cooking spray, or place a square of parchment paper on the meat before smashing it. Once the griddle-side-down burger is crisp, flip the burger over and continue cooking until done. Voila!



I like to use 80% ground chuck (for its fat content) and 20% ground brisket or sirloin, for flavor. If your grocery store doesn’t sell a variety of ground beef cuts, you can always pick out a roast and ask the butcher to grind it for you. My butcher says for hamburgers, they grind the meat three times. Experiment with different types of cuts of beef until you find your favorite combination.



While meat purists will tell you to season the meat with only salt and pepper, I like to add a few additional seasonings, such as garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce to pump up the beefy flavor.



Another tip is to use a sturdy bun—I like a Kaiser roll or a brioche bun. Nothing is worse than biting into a delicious hamburger, only to find it falling apart with a flimsy bun.



I don’t think a hamburger is complete without cheese, crispy lettuce, ripe tomato slices, sweet onion slices, and pickles. Set out various condiments, such as ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, sriracha, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing and let everybody sauce up their own burger. You can also make a “special sauce” by combining some mayonnaise, a little ketchup, mustard and sweet or dill relish.



Even after International Hamburger Day is over, be sure to enjoy hamburgers all summer long—and please try making Smash Burgers—you and your family and friends will love them.

