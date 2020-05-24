Letter: History of Lanierland Music Park should be honored

Really enjoyed the [Forsyth County News] May 20 article on Lanierland Music Park history. I have little knowledge of that history, but it kinda reminds me of the PBS special by Ken Burns aired last year about the total history of country music, with emphasis on Nashville.

Many of the old recording and entertainment sites from the 1940s thru today are still well marked and interesting. I am not putting Cumming in the same league as Nashville, but looking at the stars that performed there, it is something for Lanierland to be proud of.

The new sign is great, but at some future date when some extra money is available, a mural titled “Country History Sang Here,” with artistic pictures of many of the famous performers that once played there, would be a visible tribute at the entrance to recognize its history through pictures.

Frank Frederick

Gainesville, Forsyth County