Letter: What will taking class rank away from students solve?

The article “Class rank to be removed from students’ transcripts in 2022” [published in the Weekend Edition, March 20-21] mentioned an Improvement Committee “looking at ways they could help students and staff in secondary education” and looking at ways to pinpoint and solve problems in the school district.



Apparently, a major takeaway from this study is some students are too caught up in the competition to have a high ranking, therefore class rank will be eliminated from transcripts. I’m not sure what problem this action solves, but I wonder how this action prepares students for a lifetime of competition. If class ranking is a problem, why not just eliminate grades, use the pass/fail concept for each class and give each student a participation award?

Ralph Cromer

Cumming