Mike Tasos: Fall and all the wonders that come with it on the horizon

Let the onslaught commence.

While the attack may seem subtle at first, we are about to be under a full-fledged blitzkrieg. Never mind the calendar, a glance outside reveals the cruel intent about to invade us.

Just as sure as a Cumming Fair turkey leg will give you mega-indigestion, the leaves are coming.

They did their part all summer, staying in the trees and adding to the beauty of any chosen forest. Now, just barely into the last four months of the year, I noticed we’re getting really close to the Fall fall.

Not that I’m complaining. But it seems like summer, if it is indeed complete, was way too brief. It’s a safe bet students and teachers would agree.

With the arrival of these leaves, along with giving summer the boot, it signals the advent of wonderful times for a sports fan.

In case you’ve been comatose from too much Sam Adams (from “Bosss-ton”), college football snuck into our midst last Saturday.

Marketing geniuses at ESPN called last weekend “Week Zero.” That number about handles Desmond Howard’s IQ. How else can you explain picking Texas A&M to win the national championship?

Maybe Desmond had his Heisman Trophy conk him on the head when he was doing some pre-season cleaning.

To be a sports fan these days is akin to giving a snob tickets to the opera and an art museum in one fell swoop.

Before we ruminate about football, let’s pay attention to what’s happening in Marietta. It has been a banner summer for the Braves, who are in the thick of a pennant race.

It’s been special, thanks to purchasing a 27-game season ticket package. Watch the ads. I beam with pride at being an A-List member.

The season has been a blessing for me and son Greg. We’re all set for the playoffs. And winning another World Series is way beyond expectations. Except it seems like only a year ago these Braves won one and it’s been a party atmosphere at Truist Park ever since.

To coincide with whatever the end of baseball season might bring us, I’m ready for an onslaught of college football.



