Column: Go ahead and scream

I’ve loved haunted houses since I can remember. My dad took me and my best friend to House on Horror Hill in Roswell when we were 10 or 11.
First room and my friend couldn’t do it. My dad had to take her back out. I went through, sans Dad, and loved every minute of it. The actors, the way each room took on a life of its own.
This past month, I had the opportunity to be on the other side. To make people scream. To make them laugh, or maybe just run. I was a haunt actor, and it was an incredible experience. Addicting even.
The House of Four Scythes just finished its third season at the Cumming Fairgrounds, and I got to be a part of it. And the great thing is we raised a lot of money for the American Cancer Society.
It takes a lot of work to put a haunted house together, especially a professional one like this.
Organizers and volunteers begin building props in the spring. The attention to detail is what set’s the House of Four Scythes apart from the rest.
The work continues on the weekends and some weeknights until opening night in October.
The same people that build props, crafts and put every detail in place are the same people that you see when you come through the house. Actors. Security. Makeup. The staff outside in the heat, rain, or cold ushering people through the line as they wait to get inside.
We put on a show for 15 days. We did it with a skeleton crew — I see it — and we killed it.
The volunteers were amazing. People who have jobs, go to school, or take care of family, took time out of their busy lives to take on this venture and raise money in the fight to cure cancer.
And many of us have been affected in some way by cancer. I lost a high school friend to the disease on Day 5 of the run. Her name was Ruth. I did the show for her that night. We all did.
The show ended Saturday and it’s a bitter-sweet moment. You’re exhausted, but you want just one more night. The crew saw each other at their best and at their worst. But I have a new family. The haunt family.
I can’t wait to do it again next year.
I hope some of you got a chance to come out and see the show. I hope you screamed, laughed and made some great memories.
I know I did!
Tracie Pike is the managing editor of the Forsyth County News.