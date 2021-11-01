Column: Go ahead and scream

I’ve loved haunted houses since I can remember. My dad took me and my best friend to House on Horror Hill in Roswell when we were 10 or 11.

Tracie Pike First room and my friend couldn’t do it. My dad had to take her back out. I went through, sans Dad, and loved every minute of it. The actors, the way each room took on a life of its own.

This past month, I had the opportunity to be on the other side. To make people scream. To make them laugh, or maybe just run. I was a haunt actor, and it was an incredible experience. Addicting even.

The House of Four Scythes just finished its third season at the Cumming Fairgrounds, and I got to be a part of it. And the great thing is we raised a lot of money for the American Cancer Society.

It takes a lot of work to put a haunted house together, especially a professional one like this.

Organizers and volunteers begin building props in the spring. The attention to detail is what set’s the House of Four Scythes apart from the rest.

The work continues on the weekends and some weeknights until opening night in October.



