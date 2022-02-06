Ronda Rich: A drinkin’ life

Once, many years ago when I was young with a face kissed by dewiness and innocence, I knew a kind-hearted, gentle giant of a man who was loved by all.

His soft blue eyes twinkled with joy and even when his hair and beard had turned silver, he was handsome. He was courteous, opened doors for women, bought candy bars for children and was always the first there when help was needed.

Except when he was drunk.

Then he turned mean. His light blue eyes darkened, his jaw set hard and, if he thought another man had dishonored him in word or gesture, he would start digging in the front pocket of well-worn jeans and drunkenly tried to pull it out, saying — right mean-like — “Let me get my knife out and I’ll cut you!”

His reputation for this type of tomfoolery was so well known that sober men would quickly surround him, pull his arms behind him and try to talk him down from murder. It’d take five or six to hold him because he was big, he was agile and the drink triggered a lack of reasoning that landed him behind bars a’plenty.

A young lawyer in town discovered quickly that he could make a decent living by just seeing after him and the other members of his mountain family. Because when one fought, they all fought.

He wasn’t an alcoholic. Or addict. Or alcohol dependent. Not in those days. No one knew those words. We only knew he was a saint when sober and a devil when he had imbibed too much.

He was mostly a sopping drunk though often he turned into a sobbing drunk. There was a point, that lasted an hour or so, that came between “just got drunk” and “completely drunk” when he cried, hugged everyone he knew and, with an almost garbled slur, told everyone — even a waitress he’d never seen before — how much he loved ‘em.

The only thing worse than a crying drunk is a mean drunk so everyone knew that a few more beers or Jack Daniels and he’d be a raging bull. Once he held a gun to the head of a woman who had left him for a sober man. Another time he fist-fought a man so hard that the loser — the other guy —wound up in the hospital for several days.



