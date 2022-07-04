Ronda Rich: Different perspectives of a jury balance each other

Nowhere are the common threads that make up America’s fabric showcased more than in the courthouse in the midst of a vast jury pool.

There, the tire store owner sits shoulder-to-shoulder with the high school teacher who is seated next to a grocery store baker who speaks to her neighbor, the farmer. They lay aside their work and struggles to do their civic duty.

Recently, I sat among these great Americans — my fifth time summoned to serve — and remembered back to a powerful lesson of my first jury summons. It’s been over 25 years. Then, it was exciting and felt like such a grownup responsibility.

I was selected for a jury and, in a bit of inexplicable reasoning, was voted foreman.

\We were there to decide the verdict of a man who had been arrested for driving under the influence. He had refused a breathalyzer and, in those days before today’s stringent laws, his fate would be decided upon his testimony and the arresting officer’s as well as the police report.

In the jury room, we debated for half an hour then took a vote: 8-4 in favor of conviction. More discussion and a second vote which was then 10-2.

More discussion and another vote, again 10-2. After a couple of hours and more ballots, I was forced to notify the judge of a deadlock. We broke for lunch then returned to deliberate further.

The two hold-outs were older men who, as it turned out, were both World War II veterans. They were deeply resolved to acquit. I’ll never forget how firm one man was. Steely. Unbending.

I took a breath. “We’ve all talked about why we think it should be a guilty conviction, why do you think it should be ‘not guilty’?”

Remarkably, the two gentlemen were sitting side by side, both gray-headed, with faces that crackled with the experience of their seven decades of living but they had never met until that day when they had been called to another service for their country.

The man, whose jaw was set the firmest in stubbornest, spoke up.



