Ronda Rich: The library and the comeuppance

In my hometown, our old, red brick library was imploded a couple of years ago and a glistening, modern marvel of gray block and glass was raised.

Architecturally, I am not attracted by the cover of the book but it is not the brick and mortar to which I owe allegiance. It’s the institution and what it meant to the little girl from Rural Route One.

Ronda Rich By the time I was 4, I could read. When I ran out of books at our house and from the Little Golden Books rack at the A&P, Mama took me to the library.

In those days, it was in the dank basement of the old courthouse but it was majestic and regal to me. It opened an endless world and, in a short time, I was soon winning reading awards and getting my name in the newspaper.

The bookmobile stopped at our house and I was first on board even though Mama had to lift me up to the first step so I could climb into the space that smelled heavenly of ink and paper.

That library — that wonderful library — transported me to Civil War-era Massachusetts with the March sisters, to Brooklyn, New York, with Francie Nolan, to Alabama with Scout Finch, and gave me hundreds of hours of reading with juvenile biographies and one entire summer filled with Scarlett O’Hara.

From the country, I took myself into town a while back for appointments that were spaced far enough apart that it wasn’t worth a 45-minute round trip back to the Rondarosa, so I decided to spend the time in the new library, my old friend.

It is laid out much like the old one, with a similar, winding staircase and the books I enjoy — primarily history and biographies — are still situated in the same rows.

Here’s something I never do: look for myself.

I don’t look online, in book stores, or at libraries. That’s looking for trouble.

As I was perusing Southern nonfiction, though, it became obvious: my books weren’t positioned in the groupings of similar books.

“My Life In The Pits” was not with the NASCAR books. My trilogy of “What Southern Women Know” — two of which were bestsellers and one which, astoundingly, has remained a steady seller for Penguin Putnam for 21 years (and was celebrated with a 20th-anniversary edition) — was not with other Southern women books.



