Ronda Rich: The prayer march was a blessing to me

The old man shuffled along the sidewalk, his work boots dusty with a hint of red mud clinging to one heel. From the pocket of well-worn overalls, he pulled a red bandana and wiped his nose.

In the orange-colored dusk of the evening, he turned his weary blue eyes to gaze at the street lights and, for a moment, he studied on what he saw. Concern sat heavy on the gray brow from which, no doubt, many drops of sweat had dropped in the heat of many a hard day’s farming.

I stopped in my steps and watched him for a moment, my heart instantly touched by the sight of an 80-year-old farmer in a land foreign to all familiar to him.

In all the days, weeks, months — and once an entire year — that I have spent in Washington, D.C., I had never seen a man in overalls and a plaid cotton shirt outside a fancy restaurant in the shadows cast by towering federal buildings and the U.S. Capitol.

His concentration was interrupted by another man in overalls, accompanied by several younger men in jeans, work shirts and baseball caps that varied in lettering from John Deere to Tennessee Volunteers.

They were conferring on dinner and decided that they would eat in that fancy restaurant with the rich dark wood and red leather booths.

I approached them for I had to know if what I thought was true.

“Excuse me,” I said. They turned to me and two of them pulled off their hats. “Are y’all here for the prayer march?”

A man, somewhere in his early 40s, said, “Yes ma’am. We drove up from East Tennessee.”

The elderly man said quietly, “This here’s the first time I ever seen Washington. I mostly just farm but the good Lord sent me here to pray. This country needs prayer and I’m a’gonna do my part.”



