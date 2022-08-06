Ronda Rich: A profound decision (or so I think)

Perhaps you’ll want to sit down for this. It might even be advisable to grab a cool, wet washrag for your forehead in case you feel swimmy-headed over this news.

I’m going to start minding my own business.

I’m not going to preach, plea, or debate on why people should listen to my wisdom: some of it, hard-earned through mistakes, some of it intuitive, and other bits just plain common sense.

Here’s a mistake: Don’t try to help load a bull for the auction while wearing a shirt with wide, red stripes. Bulls see red. And it makes ‘em mad.

Here’s intuitive: When a night turns unnaturally quiet — the crickets don’t sing and the owls don’t screech — nature is about to unleash some rowdiness.

Here’s common sense: Don’t wear high, slender heels to the graveyard — or an outdoor wedding — when the ground is soft from recent rains. Buy block heels for these occasions. And, most importantly, don’t spend more money than you have.

Rarely do folks really want advice. Most just want you to use up the limited number of words and breaths that the good Lord anointed us with on the day when we were born.

Why, I now wonder, if God gave me 100,136,548 words to utter over a lifetime would I use them to fall on deaf ears? That means I’m merely taking words off my years. Needlessly.

Tink says one of his least favorite phrases to hear is “Tink, I’m tellin’ you….” This happens when I’ve always forewarned of something that he should do differently than he will do.

Like, for instance, don’t trust someone who has proven untrustworthy. Tink has a remarkably bad memory so he forgets who has done him wrong in the past or who he’s suppose to be mad at.



