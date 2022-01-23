Ronda Rich: Simple Sunday mornings

It is a small country church in which we assemble most Sundays for worship.

From the midst of those who gather there, a simple faith cloaked in humility rises up. Mountain people are ‘umble’, as the Appalachian folks saith, because none of us ever had enough to be haughty about it.

These Sunday mornings are powerful to me. It reminds me of the saints of my childhood. Those people who survived on prayer, goodwill, vegetables from summer gardens and a fattened hog killed after autumn’s first heavy frost.

I think often of Miss Irene. Her husband Mr. John Nix had been dead for years by the time I remember her as rail thin, white headed and slightly hunched forward. I was about nine or 10 when I saw my daddy take her gnarled hand in his and gently ask her, after one church one Sunday, “Miss Irene, how you doin’ today?”

Solemnly she replied, “Well, Ralph, I ain’t doin’ too good. I’m hurtin’ somethin’ awful but I decided I can have my aches and pains in the House of the Lord, just as good as I can have ‘em at home.”

It is the anthem of the Appalachians: the righteous believe in a power mightier than I or my meek-hearted kinfolk. The renegades like to claim they’re in charge of their own destiny but, sooner or later, every knee bows. At least it does where I come from.

In this tiny country church, people dress in their best and gather to sing hymns drawn directly from the scriptures we read in the beautiful King James language.

“They Shall Walk With Me In White” holds theologically to the vision of John the Revelator. It is easier to understand the song than to read the book of Revelation. The songs are full of promise and all are sung in shaped note harmonies focusing on bass, alto and soprano.



