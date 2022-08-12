Ronda Rich: The suffering it takes to be a great writer

The craft of writing is complex. It does not come easy, not even to the most talented of scribes.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s editor, Max Perkins, wrote that Fitzgerald sometimes spent long days, rewriting one paragraph.

He agonized over choosing precisely right adjectives and verbs. Sometimes, he’d spend hours on one sentence.

One of my favorite scenes in television is during an episode of my beloved, “Designing Women.”

Character Dash Goff (Gerald McRaney), who has just published his first novel, is having a conversation with ex-wife, Suzanne Sugarbaker (Delta Burke who, shortly after, became his real wife).

“Dash, do you ever wonder why you married me?” she asks sweetly.

“No, Suzanne, I know why I married you,” he says evenly, novel in hand.

The beauty queen bats her lashes, looking at him ever so coquettishly. She smiles prettily. “Why?”

“Because I wanted to be a great writer and I felt I had not suffered enough.”

Her smile vanishes. “And now?”

“And now,” he replies wryly. “I feel I have.”

It produces a great laugh because Suzanne, on her best days, is a handful of Southern willfulness who alternates between a man’s best dream and his worse nightmare.

Yet, if you’re a writer, the words have a scalding effect and leaves behind the similar pain of skin that has been scorched with boiling water. Pain, like ugly truth, can linger too long.

I’ve known bone deep sorrow. I once ached as I watched an undertaker open the casket lid of my best college friend then felt “swimmy headed” as her shattered mother threw herself across her daughter, her monstrous sobs threatening to knock the coffin off its pedestal.

I’ve seen death up-close and personal — and not just the gentle kind that comes with a sweet, quiet sigh or a peaceful smile. I’ve seen it storm in violently and brutally snatch a friend before my eyes.

Once, you see, I stood on a race track’s pit road and, as my heartbeat suspended itself in horror, watched two race cars smash a beloved friend between them, crushing him.



