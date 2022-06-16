Ronda Rich: The father’s words

There’s no disputing it. No doubting it. No denying it.

The man, who was our family’s North Star, was raised in an isolated, backwoods shack where hope rarely appeared but then dissipated quickly like dew on a hot summer’s morning.

I am determined to never forget the loins from which I spring, for to forget that would be a travesty. A word that Daddy liked to use. “Reckon,” “drekkly,” “umption” “learn you” are a few of the other Appalachian words that stuck to him like burrs from an untamed field.

Daily, I pass a photo in our hallway. Sometimes as I sit on the second step of our stairwell and have phone conversations, my eye falls to rest on the septic toned photo.

I don’t look long for I simply can’t bear it. Without fail, I tear up and sometimes, if I don’t escape the image quick enough, I start the shuddering heave of a child trying bravely not to sob.

He is about 13. Dressed in overalls. His feet are bare. He sits in a homemade, straight ladder chair leaned against the “rottenin’” (another of his words) gray piney wood shack.

My heart sniffles when I study on the sizeable hole where a plank met the ragged porch. It was one of several holes that they stuffed with newspaper to keep the frigid winter’s air at bay.

A black and white dog, what he loved most in the world, is beside him, peering sadly into that camera. What happened to that dog was horrific. I have rarely been able to utter the words to tell the story.

He never was one for schooling so the by the sixth grade, he had escaped the confines of a pitiful one-room school house and set about a lifetime of hard work that calloused his hands, bronzed his skin and “brung” him up in the world.



