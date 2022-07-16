Ronda Rich: The unlikely worlds of Palm Springs and Rural Route 1

You would never think that a spot of red clay in the midst of humble folks would intersect in the hot, dusty desert land of Palm Springs, California, a well-known enclave of rich and famous.

But, somehow, I keep finding my way there.

First, I love that Palm Springs pays homage to those who plopped down second homes in a place where sand can blind you if a wind storm kicks up and anything green is hard to find.

Gene Autry, a 1930s’ pioneer movie cowboy, was a genius businessman. When he died, he was worth hundreds of millions in real estate, radio, television stations and was owner of the California Angels. He invested early in Palm Springs real estate.

Palm Springs has not forgotten the cowboy known now by few.

There is a bronze statue while Gene Autry Trail is one of the busiest boulevards in town.

Then there is Frank Sinatra Way and other main thoroughfares named for Ginger Rogers, former president Gerald Ford, Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Dean Martin and others.

A few years after my first book – “What Southern Women Know (That Every Woman Should)” – a women’s book club in Palm Beach wrote and asked if I could possibly consider being their guest to speak to the club.

“We have discovered that though we are women from California and Nevada, that we identify with your book. We’d love to honor you with a Southern tea.”

As fate would have it, I had just agreed to attend a small corporate event at the Rancho Mirage Resort.

It was the easiest job I ever had — I merely had to spend the weekend at the resort then enjoy dinners with a group of Fortune 500 executives and their wives while making dinner conversation.

For the book club, I agreed to come on that Saturday at 2 p.m.

Twelve lovely women, dressed in beautiful hats, greeted me then spent the afternoon, pouring tea from silver pots and serving finger sandwiches.

They all spoke of personal experiences that were similar to what I had written.

The most surprising was a woman in her 50s who had spent 30 years as a successful blackjack dealer in Las Vegas.

“I used charm to get big tips. I made more than any dealer in the casino!”



