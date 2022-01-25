Sudie Crouch: Just try some small acts of kindness

“It costs absolutely nothing to be kind,” Mama would tell me when I was younger.

Those words have stayed with me most of my life, and even when I’ve had moments where my temper has gotten the best of me, I’ve always tried to choose kindness.

Tried being the operative word here.

One thing I’ve learned over the last few years is that not everyone was taught that kindness matters. Or maybe they did but the lesson was forgotten along the way.

There’s been so much division, so much hate. For some, expressing that hate is a lot easier than extending kindness. Common niceties seem to be far fleeting.

We’ve been so focused on what separates us that we’ve stopped seeing each other as our fellow man, and in doing so, we’ve hardened our hearts.

This has been on my mind a lot recently, particularly last month as we went through the holidays.

Instead of things being festive and full of cheer, a shadow of grief was cast on the holidays. I missed hearing music and seeing people smile at strangers in the stores. It was as if as a community, our heartbeat had stopped and kindness was no longer practiced.

I missed that. Those small interactions let you know we weren’t so different and that overall, humanity was good, kind, and true.

As I stood in the checkout line with my groceries, I watched the other people in the store and it struck me how different the interactions were.

Being an introvert, I tend to people watch quite often. I noticed those subtle cues of how people seemed almost on the defensive as if they were waiting for someone to be rude or say something to them. It didn’t matter who they were if they were masked or unmasked, or their age. People seemed to be anticipating unkindness in some form.

It made me sad.

Not that long ago, people seemed to be a bit kinder, softer, with their hearts more open to others. But going through a collective trauma can change a person and a group of people, too. I kind of feel that’s largely what has happened.

We’ve all been changed so much by what’s happened…and not in good ways either.

While my groceries were being scanned, a man got in line behind me.

Just from a first glance, he seemed like he would be a bit gruff. He wasn’t smiling. He didn’t seem happy.

It then hit me.

I had no idea what he may have been going through at that moment and I was judging him, the same way I thought people were judging others.

I was standing there, carrying a tremendous amount of grief and worry myself, but not sharing it with strangers around me. I was trying my best to hold on. What if this man was doing the same?

“I’m so sorry,” the cashier interrupted my thoughts. “I’ve got to get change.”

I heard the man behind me let out a deep breath.

“I’m sorry,” I apologized, turning to look at him. “I should have a warning sign that whoever gets behind me in line should expect some kind of delay.”

“It’s fine,” he said with a nod.

His tone was abrupt so I didn’t want to bother him any further.



