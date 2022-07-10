Sudie Crouch: The lesson I learned at school during show and tell

One of my favorite things about school was show and tell.

But, to be honest, the pressure as a kid to find something unique and fascinating to bring each week was anxiety-producing.

There was the worry that it would seem pale in comparison to what the other kids had, or worse — they wouldn’t think whatever I shared was as special and cool as I did.

Kindergarten was fine. First grade was when I ran into some trouble.

For starters, the teacher hated me. Seriously — she hated me. She told me the first week of school she didn’t want me in her class.

An awful thing to tell a child, especially a first grader.

Hearing these words so callously thrown in my face stung.

It’s not like there was any love lost though because I hadn’t wanted her to be my teacher either; it still hurt nonetheless.

So here I was in a class with a teacher who had professed her dislike of me and having show-and-tell anxiety about what to bring each week.

The battle-ax even told me one time I didn’t have to bring something every week.

If other kids were bringing stuff, I didn’t know why I couldn’t.

Since I’ve always had that “I’ll show them” attitude, genetically passed down to all of the females in my family from the Redhead Prime herself, I was determined to find something really great and original to share.

It couldn’t be another book or a stuffed toy like I usually brought. I was looking for something that would be truly unlike anything the other children would share.

Then something scary happened.

One morning as Mama combed my hair, she noticed I had a small tumor on the top of my head.

Being a bit of a worrywart, she immediately called the doctor’s office to make an appointment.

I went in that morning and the doctor looked at it, then told her to bring me back that afternoon to have it removed.

I was in a panic — show and tell was the next day. I couldn’t find something good if I had to have some kind of procedure.

My biggest fear as a child was having a shot and usually, procedures involved some kind of needle, so I was really anxious about what the afternoon had in store for me.

Instead of a shot, the doctor used something to burn the tumor off. I don’t remember whether it hurt or not; more than likely, I was just so scared it distracted me from the pain.



