Sudie Crouch: A party fitting for a pup

Little Miss Mia, in all her puppy wildness, turns 1 this month.

In human years, she’s basically a first-grader, a spunky wild child too smart for her own good and with her own puppy ideas about what she should be able to do and get away with.

“How are you going to celebrate?” Mama asked.

I wasn’t sure. Every day is a celebration of Mia.

“You need to have a party,” Mama continued. “Like you did for Pepper.”

Ah, yes. Pepper had some fine birthday parties.

I can’t remember how I got started throwing parties for the little evil Beagle but once I did, she expected it every year.

I had to get her favorite chicken nuggets and waffle fries, along with a small container of Cesar wet food, and a big rawhide for dessert. She also got a small piece of cake, because cake was the least offensive thing that dog ate.

The little hound would sit in a chair at the table, covered with sparkles, balloons and confetti, waiting to be served her feast. Even though she normally hated things on her head, she let me put a birthday hat on her one year.

My friends were invited and told while I didn’t expect them to bring anything, the birthday girl sure did. They knew better to show up empty-handed too.

I even invited my supervisor from work. Pepper could be deceptively sweet when she wanted to be and had wrapped him around her little paw, to the point my boss liked her better than he did me. Robert even referred to Pepper as his niece in conversation, leading some of our co-workers to believe we were related.

When her birthday rolled around that summer, I told Robert I needed an RSVP so I’d know how many nuggets to get. Pepper could eat a dozen or more by herself.

“How old’s Pepper going to be?” a coworker asked.

“Four,” I answered.

The coworker commented about how that was such a precious age, to which I agreed.

“Is she a mama’s girl, or a daddy’s girl?” the coworker asked.

“Well, I got full custody of her in the divorce, so it’s just us,” I answered.

“Oh,” she said empathetically. “I’m so sorry.”

“Nah, don’t be,” I said. “We’re good. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

On the day of her party, Robert met me in the breakroom with a pink gift bag, complete with a card. “I’m not going to be able to make it tonight after all but give these to Pep. Make sure I got her something she’ll like.”



