Baseball: Capocci's perfect game helps Denmark past Duluth

Francesco Capocci couldn't have been better Thursday, pitching five innings of no-hit ball and striking out nine batters as his perfect game carried Denmark past Duluth in Game 1, 10-0. Denmark beat Duluth in Game 2, 7-4, to advance to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Capocci fanned seven of the first 10 batters he faced, striking out the side in the third inning.
JJ provided all the offense Capocci needed in the bottom of the first inning, when his two-run double gave the Danes the lead. Sammy Leis had an RBI groundout to make it 3-0 after one inning.
Leis accounted for six runs in Game 1, launching a two-run home run in the third, then hitting a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to push Denmark's lead to 10-0.
Leis added three hits in Game 2, finishing the doubleheader 5-for-7 with eight RBIs and two runs scored. The Danes were also led by Nic Ferrer [4-for-8, 2 runs], Teddy Davenport [4-for-5, 5 runs] and Corr [3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 3 runs].
Harry Harris [2 1/3 IP] and Drew Clare [2 IP] combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of perfect relief, each striking out four batters.
Denmark (17-14) will host North Gwinnett next week in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.