Baseball: Capocci's perfect game helps Denmark past Duluth

Francesco Capocci couldn't have been better Thursday, pitching five innings of no-hit ball and striking out nine batters as his perfect game carried Denmark past Duluth in Game 1, 10-0. Denmark beat Duluth in Game 2, 7-4, to advance to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Capocci fanned seven of the first 10 batters he faced, striking out the side in the third inning.

JJ provided all the offense Capocci needed in the bottom of the first inning, when his two-run double gave the Danes the lead. Sammy Leis had an RBI groundout to make it 3-0 after one inning.