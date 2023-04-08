Baseball: Denmark’s early lead helps blow out Lassiter at home

The defense came through with a double play to end the first inning. Then in the home half, Chris Bradburn cleared the bases for a 3-0 lead.



Lassiter didn’t let the inning determine the game. lan Fullerton controlled his swing to put the ball in the air and eventually over the fence for a home run.

Denmark came with something more powerful in the second inning to respond. Two walks gave the Danes the bases loaded, with a trio of Nolan Mitchell, Stephen Clark and Geno Goralski.

On the first pitch, Kyle Henley put the ball in no man’s land and brought in all three runners. The senior reached third base on the throw to grow the lead to 6-1.

Lassiter wasn’t going down as easily as the scoreboard presumed. They put up two more runs in the third to slim the deficit to 6-3.

Despite not having a hit, Garrett Powers got a run on the board for Denmark. Cam Kenney singled on a ground ball that reached the outfield, allowing Henley and Goralski to race toward home plate.

Errors were hurting Lassiter to end the inning as Bradburn scored on a miscue. Shortly after, Mitchell hit the ball hard enough for an RBI single, pushing the lead to 11-3.

After Kenney got hit by a pitch, he later advanced to third base on an error. He wound up scoring on a wild pitch.

Makai Day picked up the win by tossing six solid frames. The left-hander only struck out one but limited the Trojans to three runs.

Curtis Maher came out of the bullpen to throw the last inning to help secure the victory, delivering two strikeouts and a ground out.

Henley led the Danes with two hits in his four appearances.