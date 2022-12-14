Football: Denmark's Dee Crayton, Sham Umarov sign national letters of intent

“Me playing running back in eighth grade, and I needed someone to block for me with him playing left tackle,” Dee Crayton said of fellow Denmark senior Sham Umarov. "Who knew that he was going to be such a great player?”

Crayton (Clemson) and Umarov (Tennessee) both signed their national letters of intent Tuesday afternoon inside the school's cafeteria.

“It means a lot,” Umarov said, describing how his hard work paid off. “From not knowing football and to get here it took a lot from my coaches, friends [and] family, teaching me all about the game and what hard work really means. Getting here [with] a room full of people I love and getting to sign my future for the next four years is amazing.”

After being middle school and high school teammates, Crayton and Umarov could potentially face off against each other on opposite sides of the field. Despite being in different conferences, Crayton and Umarov could see each other often in their collegiate career.

In fact, the Tigers and Volunteers are set to battle later this month in the Orange Bowl.

“I’m really excited for that matchup,” Crayton said. "We have a great possibility of playing in the future with the playoff expansion."

Said Umarov, “I’m going to start off with Tennessee is going to win, but I think it’s pretty crazy how everything lined up with Clemson and Tennessee playing at the Orange Bowl. Seeing your high school teammate from middle school until now."

Umarov's whole family has played a significant role in helping him to become the athlete that he is today.

“The way they came from Russia, and everything they went through [as far as] learning English and getting a job to help us survive,” Umarov said. "They trust me and this sport called football meant a lot to them. Them seeing this is a big thing."

Umarov strives from Day 1 to be an athlete who does not accept failure and who puts in the effort no matter the difficulty.

The 4-star offensive lineman had plenty of D-I offers to pick from, such as the University of Georgia, Auburn, LSU and Michigan State, but what separated Tennessee from the others is offensive line coach Glen Elarbee and head coach Josh Heupel.

“Those coaches you definitely cannot find nowhere else,” Umarov on his decision. "Everyone's personality man, you can tell the difference from going to college campus to college campus that this one made me take a step back and realize what I have."

During his senior year in a Danes uniform, Umarov ended up with a 97% blocking grade and 24 pancakes. He will participate in the All-American Bowl Jan. 7 on NBC.

Meanwhile, Crayton, a four-star linebacker, totaled 79 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He will compete in the Under Armour All-America Game Jan. 3 on ESPN.

“I’m really blessed," Crayton said on signing his national letter of intent. "I really want to thank everyone who has been on my side this whole journey with the recruitment, supporting me on and off the field, my parents, and the coaches taking an opportunity on me. I’m very blessed and thankful to play at the highest level in college. I’m excited to get to work in January.”

Crayton watches game film on the great linebackers like the former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He enjoys how versatile Simmons plays.

“Being the best athlete that I can be,” Crayton said of the athlete he wishes to become. "In college you get all the resources and all the opportunity to become the best version of yourself and be known as a versatile linebacker, great teammate and great leader."

The different feeling on campus and the opportunity that it brings for linebackers drew Crayton attention to commit to Clemson.

“A great winning program on and off the field and great environment, great players and great competition,” Crayton said.

Crayton will cherish his favorite game against Harrison when he returned an interception for a touchdown, forced a fumble and ran in the game-winning score.

“That was a great game for me individually," Crayton said, "especially with the team comeback.”