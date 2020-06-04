Football: Denmark's Mallard signs to play at Columbia University

Noah Mallard’s football career might have started later than most, but it’s not over just yet.

Mallard, an offensive lineman, signed to play football at Columbia University in New York City after two years at South Forsyth, then two years at Denmark.

“Noah was sold, because he wanted to go to a school where he wanted to be academically challenged but also play the game,” said Mallard’s mother, Lisa Mallard. “What a lot of people don’t know about Noah is, he did not actually start playing the game seriously until he was in the ninth grade when he went to South and Coach (Jeff) Arnette took him under his wing.”

He began playing football in middle school but decided to rededicate himself to the sport as a freshman under Arnette’s guidance.

“He’s an incredible young man,” Arnette said. “I’ll tell you what, he was a pleasure to coach. Just as team-oriented of a guy as you could want. He was about the team, his effort was outstanding, his work ethic was outstanding. I think those are the things I remember about him as a freshman and a sophomore.”