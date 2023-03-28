Lacrosse: Denmark escapes Mill Creek for 4th straight win

In the opening minute of the area matchup, Mill Creek got the goal to fall into the net. Dylan Brozena tied the ballgame by running full speed at the goal and firing a high shot into the net.



Both defenses were playing aggressively and even got some penalties for pushing each other on the turf, hard stick checks, and in midst of the game, Aiden Brozena broke his stick forcing the game to stop for a sub.

As the Danes were distributing the ball among each other, Nick Spencer saw Davis Ogilvy sneaking by the goalie, and the pass to Ogilvy allowed him to break the tie. That’s when the Danes started to run away with the game.

Mill Creek had the ball for nearly three minutes, and after passing the ball back and forth, it was evident the Hawks wanted to drain the clock to get the last shot before the quarter ended.

The Danes’ defense finally broke through. Sam Tadio picked up the ground ball and trucked a Hawk on his way to the goal. The ball got to Ryan McDaniel, and he attempted a shot but it was unsuccessful.

Shortly after Dylan Brozena came from the left wing by beating his man and was aggressive in getting a goal into the net. Brozena then picked up a ground ball and hustled down the field and found McDaniel. With no hesitation, he rocketed his shot into the back of the net despite a number of defenders in his face.

The Danes defense and goalie Gavin Bord stood tall, as Mill Creek attempted four shot attempts but couldn’t muster up a goal.

Ogilvy scored his second goal of the game to push the lead to 6-1, hoping it would be the last goal before halftime. However, with 20.8 seconds left, Mill Creek’s Ripken Stanton slipped past the defense for a good look at the goal and scored.

Despite trailing 6-2, Mill Creek carried over the energy to the third period. The Hawks were patient with their shot selection, as they maintained possession until the 8:33 mark, when Bray Maglovsky shot and scored.

Although, all the Danes needed was the ball back to keep building on their lead. In a span of 45 seconds, McDaniel found Aiden Brozena, and Brozena found the net to leap to a 7-3 lead.

The Hawks won the faceoff, but the offense started to struggle finishing off chances. Despite the goal attempts, the Hawks still managed to get possession of the ball but kept coming up empty.

A series of goals started to occur after that.

Luke Thoman and Tadio recorded goals, thanks to McDaniel locating them. Mill Creek’s Chase Coy followed it up by cutting the deficit to 9-4.

The Hawks did a great job keeping the Danes on defense throughout the second half.

As they were being aggressive with their shots, Mac Walker missed his initial attempt. Aiden Walsh, though, was there to scoop the ball up and score.

A foul on Denmark gave Mill Creek good field position. Despite that, the Danes checked Casey Koning into dropping the ball for a turnover.

The visitors put the play in their rearview mirror as good ball movement on a fast break led to Walker successfully converting a shot attempt.

Down the stretch, Mill Creek continued to make the game more interesting.

Maglovsky recorded his second goal with less than two minutes to go, cutting the deficit to 9-7. Thoman scored in response, but with little running down, the Hawks answered to get back within two goals.

Bord refused to let Hawks pull closer, as he collected back-to-back saves to secure the win.

Next on the schedule for Denmark (10-3, 3-2) is unbeaten West Forsyth (12-0, 7-0) on March 31.

As Marchand rallied his team together to discuss how they played, the Danes shouted “We want West.”

“We’re going to give everything we got,” Marchand said of the upcoming game.