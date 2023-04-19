Soccer: Danes suffer gut-wrenching loss on penalties in Sweet 16

That was until the Eagles scored two goals in a span of 33 seconds, and then came from behind again in penalty kicks to stun Denmark 4-3 after the Danes missed their last three attempts.



Eagles head coach Jamie Gleeson, who had experienced the disappointment of losing to three different Forsyth County teams in 2019 (Lambert), 2021 (Forsyth Central) and 2022 (West Forsyth), was unsurprisingly thrilled to watch his team finally break through with a win Tuesday night.

"They’ve had experience losing to teams from Forsyth County for so long,” Gleeson said. “We’ve been 0-3 the last four seasons outside of the pandemic season (2020). I knew they had it in them. Their team spirit is unbelievable. These seniors have really pushed themselves and the younger guys have taken note. They love this game and to be in it for another week is just everything we could ask for.”

The Eagles had good looks on goal in the early minutes of Tuesday night’s matchup, but it was the Danes who got on the board first when Denmark’s Miles Miller got one past Collins Hill keeper Jackson Burrell to give them an early 1-0 lead.

That score held heading into halftime despite the Eagles getting off more shots on goal than the Danes.

Looking to knot the game, the Eagles went on the attack early in the second half but could not find the back of the net. With the fourth-seeded Danes (10-4-1) committed to a defensive strategy, a rare offensive break for the travelers turned into a disaster for the No. 2 seed Eagles.

On their first real opportunity to score in the second half, Denmark’s Nico Solorzano made it 2-0 Danes after slipping one past Burrell with just over 23 minutes remaining in regulation.

With all of the momentum on Denmark’s side, a stroke of magic happened.

Less than five minutes later, senior Zaid Handal got the Eagles back in the game after he zig-zagged his way into the box past two Danes defenders and scored to cut the lead in half, 2-1.

And just 33 seconds later, the Eagles were racing towards their student section in celebration mode after a defensive breakdown led to a stunning sliding goal by Sam Martinez that knotted the game at 2-2.

“This group has been down before in seasons past,” Gleeson said. “This year’s been one where we’ve been really strong. With everything we’ve done, I’ve been so impressed with their maturity.”

The Eagles very nearly completed the comeback with a game-winning goal in the closing minutes of regulation. Handal fired a shot that missed off the post, and Martinez nearly headed in the rebound before getting injured in the process.

Regulation ended in a 2-2 tie, and neither team had a real scoring threat in either of the two 10-minute overtime periods to send the game into PKs with a trip to the Class 7A Elite Eight on the line.

Denmark took part in four penalty shootouts during the regular season, winning three times, before eliminating Osborne on spot kicks in the opening round of the state playoffs.

Just like in regulation, the Eagles found themselves on the brink of losing after missing two out of their first four PK attempts.

With a chance to win 4-2 in PKs, the Danes missed, and then missed their next two after that to give the Eagles new life.

M.J. Canlas tied things up at 3-3 for the Eagles, and following Denmark’s second miss in a row, Handal put them up 4-3. One Denmark miss away from victory, they got their wish after Drew Evangelista missed wide right to give the Eagles the stunning victory.

“We earned that,” Gleeson said. “None of that was luck. None of that was anything but them pushing themselves to the limit and going beyond it. This game rewards toughness, and these guys have been tough from the start. Seventeen wins. Unbelievable for them.”