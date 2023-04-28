Soccer: Denmark edges Campbell, punches ticket to state title game

Second-seeded Denmark will now play Walton for the girls championship at 5 p.m. May 5. The location of the title match is temporarily up in the air.

Initially scheduled to be held at Mercer University in Macon, the 7A finals could be moved to Duluth High — site of the West Forsyth-Lambert 2021 championship game — if the Mercer women's lacrosse team winds up hosting the Big South tournament semifinals that day.

The loss ended a memorable year for Campbell (15-3), which won the Region 2-7A championship for the second year in a row and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. The Spartans advanced to the Final Four with a 3-1 upset of Mill Creek – last year’s 7A runner-up and the top-ranked team in the class – in the quarterfinals on Monday.

“I’m so proud of my seniors — we had 12 seniors this year,” Campbell coach James Crawley said. “We were final four. Obviously, we can be upset, because we lost. But the overall feeling for the season is beyond proud. I’m proud of these girls for the work they put in and the leadership they showed. We played some really good teams and beat some really good teams and tonight just wasn’t our night.”

It was a big night for Campbell goalkeeper Avery Graham, who made a number of crucial saves to keep the Spartans in the game.

“(She came up with some) massive saves,” Crawley said. “Avery Graham is a sophomore. She is one of the best keepers around here. She didn’t get to show it much, because we kept the ball off her hands. But she showed what she’s capable of and she’s phenomenal back there.”

Campbell had a scoring opportunity at the beginning of the game when Savannah Obert's shot with 38:58 remaining in the first half went just over the goal.

Otherwise, the first 40 minutes were dominated by Denmark (14-3), which controlled the ball in Campbell territory through most of the first half and had several shots on goal.

The Danes came close to scoring a couple of times late in the first half, with Jordyn Crosby's shot with 6:51 left deflected by Graham and Sophia Ashtar's attempt from the corner with 4:03 to go hitting the crossbar and bouncing over the goal.

The Spartans had one more scoring attempt towards the end of the first half when Obert's free kick was grabbed by Denmark goalkeeper Kat Haas with 25 seconds to go and the half ended in a scoreless tie.

Denmark finally broke through with Sturm’s goal off a Maddie Stoddard assist five minutes into the second half that provided the Danes with their ultimate margin of victory.

It marked Sturm's fourth goal of the week after the junior scored a hat trick in Monday's 4-0 victory over Richmond Hill. Overall, Sturm has scored five times in the playoffs, adding a key goal in a 5-2 win over Norcross in the second round that started the team's streak of three straight road wins.

Graham prevented Denmark from increasing its lead, as she thwarted two more potential goals when she made a diving deflection of a shot by Stoddard with 27:37 left in the game and then leaped in the air to deflect an attempt by Christina Davenport with 23:33 to go.

Campbell fell just short of tying the game and sending it into overtime at the end when Lailah Stewart’s free kick from 20 yards out with 10 seconds remaining hit the crossbar.

“In the second half, we calmed down a little bit and started passing the ball instead of kicking the ball,” Crawley said. “We got a few more chances. We had the (shot that hit the) crossbar (with 10 seconds left). It was (Denmark’s) night tonight, unfortunately.”