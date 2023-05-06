Soccer: Denmark girls capture 1st state title, downing Walton in shootout

After missing time earlier in the playoffs due to a concussion, DeBartolo suffered a kick to the face in last week's semifinal win at Campbell. A tooth knocked out and a trip to the hospital couldn't keep her off the field against Walton Friday at Duluth High.

DeBartolo put in another brave performance in the state finals, denying several fantastic scoring chances for the Raiders during regulation and overtime. Even still, she shined brightest during the ensuing penalty shootout.

With Denmark leading 2-1, DeBartolo recorded back-to-back saves to keep the Danes ahead. Following a nearly game-ending save on Walton's fourth attempt, DeBartolo celebrated with her teammates when Christina Davenport slammed home the decisive spot kick for a 1-0 victory (4-2 win on PKs).

“She is the MVP,” Denmark head coach Jen Barr said of DeBartolo. “She is. She kept us in the game. She played a heckuva game, and then to stop two PKs, as a freshman, it can’t get any better than that.”



Mary Beth McLaughlin opened the penalty shootout with a successful attempt for the Danes.

Even though DeBartolo guessed the correct direction on Walton's first try, she couldn't get to the perfectly placed shot into the bottom corner. However, DeBartolo followed Sydni Whitehead's conversion with a save to her right, and after Jordyn Crosby's kick was knocked away, DeBartolo dove to her left to push a Raiders attempt around the post.

Elise Sturm, the offensive catalyst through much of Denmark's playoff run, calmly pushed the lead to 3-1 with her spot kick. DeBartolo nearly ended the contest immediately afterwards, getting both hands on Walton's fourth PK. But the shot proved to be too powerful and extended the match.

Davenport, though, made sure DeBartolo didn't need to step between the posts again, smashing her shot into the back of the net.

“I honestly didn’t even notice,” DeBartolo said of Davenport's winner. “I was looking into the stands, and then I turned around and everybody was screaming.”



With plenty of her high school career remaining, DeBartolo focused a significant portion of her enthusiasm on what it meant to send out the team's seniors with a title.

In particular, DeBartolo hoped she could help give Bell an early graduation present.

“It felt amazing,” DeBartolo said. “I wanted to make her proud, and I feel like I did.”



The victory secured the first state championship in program history. It's the second-ever team title for the Danes, who also won a competition cheer crown in 2019.

Denmark looked certain to be in this position last year, The Danes boasted one of the best players in America in Hannah McLaughlin — Mary Beth's older sister, who is now at Vanderbilt — and started the season 19-0 only to see Walton end the dream of a perfect season in the quarterfinals.

“We all thought we had it last year,” said Davenport, a junior committed to the University of Portland. “Hannah was definitely our star player, and we kind of relied on her. When Walton took that game from us last year, we came into this year with a chip on our shoulder.

“We wanted this win badly. … We have a lot of seniors graduating, and we had to go out with a bang for them.”

Having experienced a season where nearly everything fell perfectly into place until it all came crashing down in the Elite Eight, Denmark suffered through plenty of different shades of adversity throughout the spring.

Some of it was intentional, self-inflicted adversity — namely scheduling difficult away matches at Buford and Chamblee — but most of it came in the form of injuries.

“We went through so much adversity this year,” Davenport said. “I went through a double hip surgery. Our star goalkeeper broke her foot.

“God put us in this position, and we kept working hard. We never gave up on each other, and we came out with a state championship. Scoring that winning goal, it means so much to me. I worked so hard to come back, and I love this team. I’m so excited.”

Aside from the losses to Buford and Chamblee, the only other defeat Denmark received during its 15-3 campaign came at Forsyth Central. That setback, which saw the Danes fail to see out a 2-0 lead midway through the second half, could have been a backbreaking loss for a team that seemed, frankly, unlucky in many respects.

Following a bounce-back win over two-time defending champion West Forsyth and a playoff tune-up triumph against Alpharetta, second-seeded Denmark reeled off victories over Kennesaw Mountain, Norcross, Richmond Hill, Campbell and Walton to follow in the Wolverines' footsteps. Both years West Forsyth won it all, the Wolverines finished runner-up in the region.

It's certainly not the easy way, as the Danes faced four straight region champions — three in true road games before the neutral-site final.

“I’m just proud of the girls, because there is so much detail behind the scene of the adversity we went through this season,” Barr said of how she felt winning state. “The fact that we were the No. 2 seed, had to go to Richmond Hill, and then turn around and go to Campbell. …

“It’s not about me. It’s about the girls.”

Barr's players still wanted to win the game for her.

“I love her so much,” DeBartolo said of the only head coach in program history. “She’s probably my favorite coach I’ve ever had.”



As Barr walked up the stairs leading from Duluth's playing surface to the stands, she held the championship trophy and reflected on everything it took for this year's team to secure it.

“There’s only two things that can happen with adversity,” Barr said. “You pull apart from each other and point fingers, or you pull closer together. We were determined to pull closer together.”