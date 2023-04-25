Soccer: Denmark girls hand Richmond Hill 1st loss, advance to Final 4

Elise Sturm played the game of her life to help lead the Denmark girls soccer team to a 4-0 triumph in the Class 7A state quarterfinals Monday at No. 9 ranked and previously unbeaten Richmond Hill.
Sturm scored three times for the Danes — twice in the opening half — to propel Denmark to the program's first-ever Final Four appearance.
Less than 10 minutes into the game, Sturm gave the visitors the lead from a Jordyn Crosby assist. Sturm put the Danes up 3-0 heading into halftime from another assist by Crosby.
In between, Crosby scored off a Maddie Stoddard assist.
Late in the second half, Ryleigh Karen provided the assist for Sturm to record her hat trick.
As the only non-region champion to reach the quarterfinals, fifth-ranked Denmark (13-3) knew it would be forced to travel again in the semifinals. No. 6 Campbell's 3-1 triumph over top-ranked Mill Creek means that trip will be to Cobb County with a berth in the state finals on the line.