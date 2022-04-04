Soccer: Denmark’s McLaughlin sisters thriving in first year together

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

Hannah and Mary Beth McLaughlin had never played together on the same soccer team before this spring.

This season could not have been much better for the two sisters, and for Denmark’s girls soccer team.

The Danes reached new levels by becoming the No. 1 team in Georgia across all classifications. And with an 8-0 win over South Forsyth on March 24, the Danes clinched the school’s first region title in soccer.

Additionally, through 15 matches this season, the Danes are outscoring their opponents by a wide margin of 105-3.

Hannah, a senior midfielder, decided to play alongside her sister for her final year of high school.

“We played at the same [soccer] club, but since I was a couple years older, we’ve always been on separate teams,” Hannah said. “So, this is the only year we’ve been able to play together. It’s been a great experience.”

“I really love it,” said Mary Beth, a sophomore who plays center back. “We’ve always been best friends and finally we get to play together. I look up to her. She really encourages me. She pushes me really hard in practices and we try to make each other the best we could be.”

Hannah didn’t immediately love soccer, but after a couple years she came around and started to work hard to become the player she is now.

Once she started playing competitively, she wanted to play midfielder. Since then, it’s been the position where she excels the most.

“On the field my main role is to be distributing the ball, and it’s been super fun this year because I’ve been playing attacking mid, so I’m also getting the chance to score,” Hannah said.

Pre-school was the start of Mary Beth's love of soccer.

“I kind of played every position until now,” Mary Beth said. “I played forward most of my club years, and about a year and a half ago, my coach at club decided to move me to center back because of my height.”

Denmark sophomore Mary Beth McLaughlin launches a shot past North Forsyth’s Rose Grace during the Danes’ a 4-0 victory. - photo by David Roberts



Growing up, their involvement in sports wasn't limited to soccer.

Both swam in the summer and played basketball, but as they got older, both realized that they had outgrown other sports and went with soccer since it was what they did best.

“To become a better player, you have to put a lot of work in outside of your team practice.” Mary Beth said. “We train a lot on our off days and do weight training as well.”

“We started to do private training together around middle school, and since then we’ve always done extra training,” Hannah said.

For Hannah, it’s her first season as a Dane. She previously played soccer for Tophat Atlanta while enrolled at Fideles Christian School.

“I was in a league where I couldn’t even play high school soccer. I decided to come to Denmark, and the real deciding thing was that I would get to play with my sister for a year, and that’s an opportunity that I can't miss,” Hannah said.

Playing high school soccer compared to club soccer is a completely different experience for Hannah.

“Playing in high school you get fans, you get the experience, you get to play for your school, so it’s super fun. We all get to be together. We do team bonding. We’re all super close like a family and [in] club you don’t have the school factor, so it's just a lot different.” Hannah said.

After this season, Hannah will continue her soccer career at Vanderbilt University.

“I wanted to say the SEC for the most part,” Hannah said, referring to her decision to commit to Vanderbilt. “Once I narrowed it down, Vanderbilt is the best education, and if I can get an education from there and play soccer there, it’s like the perfect opportunity.”

Denmark [16-0, 6-0 Region 6-7A] will close the regular season Thursday at Parkview before opening the Class 7A playoffs at home against Mountain View on April 12.