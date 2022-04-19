Soccer: No. 1 Denmark outlasts tough Parkview squad to reach Elite 8

By Jacob Smith

For the Forsyth County News

As any team gets deep into a tournament for a championship, competition is always expected to become more fierce.

However, Denmark's undefeated girls soccer team managed to continue their dominant season Monday with a 1-0 victory against a stout Parkview squad in the Class 7A Sweet 16.

“It truly was a great battle,” Denmark head coach Jen Barr said. “I’m just so proud of the team to be able to handle the adversity and see other players step up and compensate when other players are getting double-teamed.”

The lone goal came just over six minutes into the game. Elise Nystrom sent a beautiful free kick from the right side of the 15-yard line, leading to the game-winning header by Jordyn Crosby.

Though this is just the second time in 19 wins this season the Danes scored one goal, that does not mean offense was low for the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Denmark finished the game with 28 shot attempts, with 13 of them on goal.

“I still think we were a little apprehensive at times, though,” Barr said in response to the stat. “We have all the tools and all the skill in the world. It’s when you have the opportunity to place it in the corners.”

Denmark scheduled Parkview for their last game of the season, capturing a 2-0 victory in the finale. Once Barr realized this Sweet 16 match might be in the near future, she said she tried to reschedule the game, but had no luck finding a new opponent short notice during spring break.

Barr added her relationship with Parkview head coach Judson Hamby allowed her to realize he may try to alter Denmark’s pace of play.

“[Hamby] is a phenomenal coach,” Barr said. “I had a feeling he was going to try and stir it up in the midfield.”

Barr responded by telling her players at halftime to skip the midfield on passes, something she said she normally wouldn’t tell players to do, but felt confident in her wings being able to move the ball effectively.

This unprecedented run by Denmark has come on the backs of a group of high schoolers that features only one senior on their roster. Barr said preaching mental toughness has been key in her team keeping composure through success that the program has never experienced before.

“We only have one senior,” Barr said. “At the end of the day, these are kids. They’re only 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids. It can be a lot of pressure on them, which is why I tell them to focus on the process. Focus on the journey.”

The Danes will host Walton April 25 in their first-ever Elite Eight game. Denmark will look for win No. 20 on the season with a chance to advance to the Final Four.