Softball: Early lead helps send Denmark past Blessed Trinity

It was a great Friday night for the Denmark softball team, as the Danes took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back to defeat Blessed Trinity, 5-2, at home.

The inning started with Ellery Campbell hitting the ball high toward the Titans left fielder, and then she proceeded to steal second base. Campbell eventually reached home plate when Jordan Williams hit a bouncing ball that traveled toward the left side of the field for a single.

Just like her teammate, Williams also stole second base. The Louisville commit raced around to tack on another run for the Danes on Avery Callaway’s hit.

Both teams' offenses struggled to get a run on the board, going scoreless in the second and third innings.

However in the fourth, Annalise Knop finally made contact with the softball in her second plate appearance, hitting a home run to grow the lead to 3-0.

A fifth-inning run scored by Blessed Trinity ended the shutout, and the Titans pulled within 3-2 in the sixth.

In the home half of the sixth, Riley Bord helped send Blessed Trinity packing when she hit a two-run double that brought in Grace Welicky and Knop.

Kennedy Pickett landed the victory in the circle, as she lasted five innings and allowed one run on two hits. Knop tossed the last two innings, collecting the save.

Williams and Campbell led the Danes in hits with two. Bord recorded a team-high two RBIs, while Williams, Callaway and Knop drove in one run apiece.

Having played its final non-region game, Denmark (12-8, 6-2) will close out the Region 6-7A schedule against Milton on Oct. 4 and South Forsyth on Oct. 6.