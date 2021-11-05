Football: East Forsyth falls to King's Ridge, wraps up inaugural season

East Forsyth’s inaugural football season is officially in the books.

The Broncos ended the first season in program history Thursday with a 44-0 loss to visiting King’s Ridge.

East's struggles on both sides of the ball left head coach Brian Allison displeased with the Broncos' finale.

“We did a poor job of preparing our kids to finish this season,” Allison said. “We got outplayed and outcoached. The whole nine yards. However you wanna cut it or slice it, we just did not play very well. That falls on me, and that falls on our coaching staff. Just not where we need to be. I think we’ve got an offseason to battle and get faster and get bigger and get stronger. Hopefully that’s what’ll happen, and we’ll be better next year.”

A game like this hasn’t been the case for the Broncos all season. After a slow start to the season, East had a stretch of winning two of three games before dropping the final three games of the season.

“I thought the first eight games we got better every week, and we made improvements every week,” Allison said. “Still trying to figure out some personnel things, and we got those squared away. The last two games, we just didn’t improve the way I wanted to see us improve. Not the way we really wanted to finish the season.”

Still, two wins in a school’s first season on a team with no seniors can be seen as a sign of hope for the future.

Allison has been laying a foundation down for the program and is ready to get back to work.

“Just what I said, we gotta get bigger and faster and stronger,” Allison said. “Do some stuff to just to make ourselves better. We gotta grow up a little bit. We don’t have any seniors so everybody’s back, and we’ve just gotta get better.”

There were a few bright spots that East can build from. Freshman quarterback Eli Seaney broke off a 46-yard run. Sophomore Alex Day blocked an extra point, and sophomore Cameron Frady recovered a fumble in the third quarter.

While it’s not the way any team wants to end a season, East finished the season with several program firsts. Hardly anybody on the team had any varsity experience at the start of the season, but now that they have a year under their belt, the Broncos will look to be a much improved team next season.