Football: East Forsyth maintains unbeaten start

East Forsyth head coach Brian Allison said neither himself nor his coaching staff gave a rousing halftime speech after a rather lackluster opening 24 minutes.

Despite leading 7-0 at the break, the Broncos weren't playing to the level they expected after a 2-0 start to the season. And according to Allison, the members of the second-year program took it upon themselves to correct that in the second half.

“I think they understood that they didn’t play very good in the first half,” Allison said of his players, “and they kind of fixed it themselves."

That self-correction led to a dominant final two periods, in which East Forsyth found the end zone five times en route to a 42-0 victory over Johnson Friday in Hall County.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot a little bit," Allison said, referring to the first half. "We kind of righted that ship in the third quarter and helped ourselves out with a couple of turnovers. We had a strip sack and a scoop-and-score that kind of changed the momentum.”



After Andrew Frank scored the Broncos' lone first-half touchdown, the visitors started quickly in the third quarter.

East Forsyth (3-0) doubled its advantage on a touchdown run by Brandon Peoples. The senior later scored from 75-plus yards to cap a 28-point third quarter.

Troy Hoover also found the end zone twice for the Broncos, who have now exceeded their 2021 win total.

Following Peoples' first score, Hoover strip sacked the Knights quarterback, recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown. He later rounded out the scoring with a touchdown run.

In between the touchdowns by Peoples and Hoover, Brock Szakacs connected with David Navarette on a 35-yard touchdown for a 28-0 lead.

With its second shutout of the season, East Forsyth lowered its allowed points-per-game average to 4.67 entering a Region 8-4A home game next week against Walnut Grove.

“I think it’s awesome,” Allison said of the undefeated start to the season. “It’s a situation that these kids have never been in, giving them the opportunity to have some success.

"Region play will start back up next week, so we’ll have to step our game up a little bit. We’ll have to play more mistake-free. We’ll have a better week of practice this week and continue to improve.”