Softball: First-year Broncos capture region championship

When Dan Weber held his first team meeting at Little Mill Middle School earlier this spring, he was not planning on competing for a region championship.

“Before anybody showed up, I’m sitting at the first team meeting with the athletic director at Little Mill saying, ‘You think anybody is going to show?’” Weber said. “Once the girls started showing, I told them in that first meeting, let’s just make the playoffs. Once we found out we were pretty decent, we thought we could make a run at [the region championship].”

Now, after a 10-1 win against Dawson County on Friday night, the Broncos won the first region championship in school history.

“I can’t really explain how special it is, but I will tell you the best part is that these girls have earned it,” Weber said. “They show up to practice ready to fight every single day. In the classroom, they excel. In life, they excel.”

Freshman Cadence Alberty had a strong performance on both sides of the ball in Friday night’s victory.

She went 3-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run, an RBI triple and an RBI single.

Alberty also pitched a complete-game victory, striking out eight Tigers along the way.

Emma Smallwood and Cali Marshall both drove in two runs at the plate as well.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning, but after recording two outs, Weber surprisingly called timeout to have a meeting with his team.

“It was so we could make sure we had the right celebration in place,” Weber said. “Just wanted to calm them down, too. Freshmen, full of emotion ... wanted to make sure they were out there relaxed.”

Though his goals for the program have continued to change throughout the season, Weber said the team’s new goal will be to win the first round of the Class 3A state tournament, starting in two weeks.

East Forsyth still has two regular-season games against West Hall and Lumpkin County to play next week.

