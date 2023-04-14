Baseball: Forsyth Central shocks Milton with late rally

“I didn’t start off very hot and was on a cold streak," Hernandez said of the thrilling Region 6-7A win. "I’m glad I was able to get two hits to step back up and help us keep going.”

Forsyth Central continues to play its best baseball at home with a 9-1 record, including back-to-back walk-off wins in a 24-hour span.

“We just got to stay in the moment,” Hernandez said. "If we do that, we play right and get the job done. We definitely have the tools to go deep; we just gotta show up."

Milton produced the first run in the first inning from Tyler Oneacre’s base hit, but the Bulldogs prevented more runs from occurring by ending the inning with a double play.

During the Bulldogs' response, Cam Yeager reached second base — although that’s all the home team could gather up, leaving the inning scoreless.

With runners on the corners, Oneacre gave his team a sac fly in the third inning to push the lead to 2-0.

In the fifth inning, Milton started to draw more separation, working with two outs on the board. Jimmy Keneck doubled on the first pitch, and Jackson Leach jogged to home plate.

Milton was close to ending Forsyth Central’s faith in the top of the seventh.

After quickly recording two outs, Oneacre hit the fence for a double, and Keneck posted a second RBI hit. The Eagles then got the bases loaded thanks to a passed ball, but a fly out retired the inning.

In the final frame, Brandon Semple put enough power on his swing to reach second base on an error. Additionally, Landon Barr and Koby Balthazor drew walks.

Eventually, Daniel Smith and Yeager made it tough for Milton’s pitcher by having a good eye that awarded them walks. That gave the Bulldogs their first runs of the evening, as Semple and Barr eased their way to home plate.

Milton responded by bringing Oneacre out of the bullpen. It stopped the walks, but it didn’t stop the ongoing runs from Forsyth Central.

Hernandez put the ball in the air in the soft spot of the Eagles defense and gave the crowd something to cheer about by bringing in Balthazor and Smith. Kole McGlumphy came through with a clutch sac fly to tie the game at 5-5 to add an extra inning.

In the top of the eighth, Milton went back ahead on the board when Lannone hit a sac fly. After that, the Bulldogs made sure to put the inning to rest.

The bottom of the eighth inning began with Barr reaching third on a dropped strike; Balthazor recording his first hit from a great bunt that earned him a single; and Smith, who was 0-for-3, producing a big-time swing to make the bases loaded.

There was a big opportunity for Forsyth Central to take advantage of it, which they did. They scored two runs on Hernandez's hit to the left side to secure the victory.

McGlumphy and Hernandez led the Bulldogs (17-9, 10-4) in hits with two each.

Jake Walther started the game on the mmound. He contributed by striking out seven, but it was Andrew Gardiner who earned the win for the Bulldogs on the mound, as the lefty struck out four Eagles in three innings.

While the win proved massive for Forsyth Central — locking in the Bulldogs as the region runner-up and No. 2 seed in the state playoffs — it wound up being equally as devastating for Milton. With the defeat, the Eagles were eliminated from postseason contention, and Lambert locked up the league's fourth seed.