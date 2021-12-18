Basketball: Bretz's 20 points not enough to will Bulldogs past East Jackson

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Forsyth Central's rough start to the season continued Friday in a 48-42 loss to East Jackson.

Right out of the gate, Central point guard Taylor Jackson scored the first points of the game with a layup. In the first quarter, both teams were neck-and-neck.

Shooting guard Jillian Bretz had half the points for the Bulldogs in the first quarter, knocking down two 3-pointers.

In the second quarter, the Eagles outhustled Central, which led them to jump to a 12-0 run. They were getting their hands active, slapping the ball out of dribblers' hands in the driving lane, attempting to rip the ball away when Central tried to slow the pace down, and then finishing at the rim off the turnovers.

It wasn’t until Bretz cashed in from behind the arc to stop the run. Shortly after, Jackson scored on a fast break on a baseline jump shot. That sparked Central’s offense to rally back.

Bretz started to feel it and hit another 3-pointer, and immediately the Eagles called a timeout. The Eagles led at halftime 28-24.

Both teams couldn’t knock down a shot to start the second half until Bretz caught a pass in stride for an easy layup. Central found its groove on both ends of the court, outscoring the Eagles 11-4.

When the fourth quarter rolled around, it turned into a defensive battle.

A technical foul by Jackson shifted the game, and in the last three minutes, Central had to keep fouling. That caused the game to slow down and their offense to stall.

The Eagles held Central to just seven fourth-quarter points and got their 10th consecutive win of the season, while sending Central to 0-13 on the season.