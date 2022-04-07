Baseball: Lambert alum Seth Beer opens 2022 season on MLB roster

The Seth Beer era has arrived for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Beer, a 2015 graduate of Lambert High School, opened the 2022 season batting seventh and serving as the designated hitter Thursday as the Diamondbacks hosted the San Diego Padres.
Beer enjoyed a productive spring with the club, batting .367 [11-for-30] with a home run, four doubles and six RBIs through 15 spring training games.
His first big league experience came in September, when he appeared in five games toward the end of the season, hitting .444 [4-for-9] before a shoulder injury ended his season. Beer homered in his first-ever big league at-bat.
The Houston Astros selected Beer in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Clemson University, then traded him to the Diamondbacks in 2019, part of a four-player deal to land All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke. Beer was a three-time All-American at Clemson, where he holds school records in career slugging percentage [.648] and walks-per-at-bat [3.59]. He is tied for second in walks [180] and is fourth in home runs [56]. Beer started every game from April 1, 2016 to June 3, 2018 and reached base in 178 of his 187 games with a plate appearance.
At Lambert, Beer was a two-time Forsyth County News Player of the Year, helping the Longhorns to a Class 6A state championship and the No. 1 spot in two national polls as a sophomore in 2014. As a junior, Beer hit .560 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 41 RBIs in 29 games.