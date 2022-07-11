BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Aidan Atwood, Lambert

Aidan Atwood played as the No. 2 singles player for the Lambert Longhorns as a freshman in 2021. He grew in confidence and improved his game to become the team’s No. 1 player in singles this past season.

It was evident on the court that the sophomore was dedicated to the sport, becoming the Forsyth County News Boys Tennis Player of the Year after going undefeated in Region 6-7A play.

“I felt great, I mean it was a great accomplishment and I was really happy when I saw that. I didn’t really envision going into the season undefeated. Everyone is a tough player. Every match could be competitive, but I had confidence in my ability to play and it helped me play my matches,” Atwood said.

Atwood helped the Longhorns to the region championship and an Elite Eight appearance in the Class 7A state playoffs.

“I think the season went great,” Atwood said. “The team really worked together well and we had a lot of fun.”

The region final against West Forsyth was Atwood's personal favorite of the season.

“Being able to win that for my team, having the whole team be able to work together and win the regions,” Atwood said.

This season helped Atwood learn a lot about his style of play.

“This season helped me get a lot of experience and play all those matches,” Atwood said. “It was great. I was able to learn more about my game and gain some confidence.”

Atwood’s goals heading into his junior season is to recreate this past year, become a vocal leader and help the Longhorns reach the state tournament.