BREAKING: Arizona Diamondbacks to call up Lambert alum Seth Beer

Seth Beer is getting called up to the big leagues.
Beer will join the Arizona Diamondbacks today in Seattle, according to Lambert athletic director Drew Ferrer, where the team will open a three-game series against the Mariners.
Beer, who graduated from Lambert in 2015, is batting .287 [104-for-362] with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs this season for the Triple-A Reno Aces. Beer has been swinging an especially hot bat since the start of August. In the past 28 games, he owns a .318 batting average [34-for-107] with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs.
The Diamondbacks released Seth Frankoff on Wednesday and are expected to announce Beer's call-up Friday as a corresponding roster move.
Beer is currently listed as the Diamondbacks' No. 12 prospect.
The Houston Astros selected Beer in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Clemson University, then traded him to the Diamondbacks in 2019, part of a four-player deal to land All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke.
Beer boasts a .293 batting average with 336 hits, 55 home runs and 216 RBIs across three minor league seasons.
Beer was a three-time All-American at Clemson, where he holds school records in career slugging percentage [.648] and walks-per-at-bat [3.59]. He is tied for second in walks [180] and is fourth in home runs [56]. Beer started every game from April 1, 2016 to June 3, 2018 and reached base in 178 of his 187 games with a plate appearance.
At Lambert, Beer was a two-time Forsyth County News Player of the Year, helping the Longhorns to a Class 6A state championship and the No. 1 spot in two national polls as a sophomore in 2014. As a junior, Beer hit .560 with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 41 RBIs in 29 games.