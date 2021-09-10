BREAKING: Arizona Diamondbacks to call up Lambert alum Seth Beer

Seth Beer is getting called up to the big leagues.

Beer will join the Arizona Diamondbacks today in Seattle, according to Lambert athletic director Drew Ferrer, where the team will open a three-game series against the Mariners.

Beer, who graduated from Lambert in 2015, is batting .287 [104-for-362] with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs this season for the Triple-A Reno Aces. Beer has been swinging an especially hot bat since the start of August. In the past 28 games, he owns a .318 batting average [34-for-107] with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs.