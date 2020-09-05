Football: Lambert starts Watson era with 34-9 win over Campbell

By Kurt Main
For the Forsyth County News
It was a hot and humid night at the Horn Friday night, and while COVID-19 remained a topic of discussion, it was the talk of the new-look Longhorns and their new head coach Tommy Watson that had everyone excited.
Lambert scored 27 unanswered points, its defense didn’t allow a touchdown and the Longhorns beat Campbell 34-9 to earn their first win since 2018.
“It was a great first win,” Watson said. “We missed some assignments and were in some wrong formations in the beginning. We also missed some balls and turned the ball over, but all in all, I’m very happy with the way our boys played and were able to get our first win of the season.”
From the pre-game warmups to the opening kickoff, there was an excitement in the air that hadn’t shown itself at The Horn in some time.
The Longhorns were a little too anxious to get going, as they fumbled after receiving the opening kickoff.
The defense held tough, however, and allowed the Spartans only a field goal, trailing 3-0. The Spartans later added a 50-yard field goal that made it 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
It didn’t take the Longhorns long to work out the first-game jitters in the second quarter, as quarterback Ashton Smith made a perfect 25-yard pass to wide receiver Kojo Antwi to tie the game 6-6, and then 7-6 after the point after attempt was good from kicker Brice Rogers.
The Spartans marched downfield on their next possession and had first-and-goal, but some great tackling and a penalty forced Campbell to kick another field goal and go up 9-7 at the half.
The second half was a different story for the Longhorns, as they kicked off to the Spartans to begin the half.
Campbell fumbled on its first possession after halftime and the rout was on.
Running back Darren Guy scored on a 4-yard run, giving the Longhorns a 13-9 lead, though the extra point failed.
About six minutes later, running back Robert Riddle scored from 19 yards out to give Lambert a 20-9 lead. Campbell had a couple of good drives in the second half that were either stopped by big penalties or stopped by the tenacious Longhorn defense.
In the fourth quarter, an unnecessary roughness penalty against Campbell moved the ball down to the Spartans’ 3-yard line, where Guy scored his second touchdown of the game, making the score 27-9.
Smith, who had played a great game for most of the night, was substituted for new QB James Tyre.
Tyre, not wanting to let an opportunity go to waste, took the ball on a keeper around the right side and ran for a 58-yard touchdown to end the game 34-9.