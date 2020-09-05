Football: Lambert starts Watson era with 34-9 win over Campbell

By Kurt Main

For the Forsyth County News

It was a hot and humid night at the Horn Friday night, and while COVID-19 remained a topic of discussion, it was the talk of the new-look Longhorns and their new head coach Tommy Watson that had everyone excited.

Lambert scored 27 unanswered points, its defense didn’t allow a touchdown and the Longhorns beat Campbell 34-9 to earn their first win since 2018.

“It was a great first win,” Watson said. “We missed some assignments and were in some wrong formations in the beginning. We also missed some balls and turned the ball over, but all in all, I’m very happy with the way our boys played and were able to get our first win of the season.”