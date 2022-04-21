Golf: Cao's 3-under guides Lambert girls to 12th area championship

Lambert's girls golf team captured its 11th straight area championship Wednesday at White Oak Golf Club in Newnan, winning the Area 2-7A title with a 2-over 218.
Senior Iris Cao repeated as low medalist with a 3-under 69, followed by senior Averi Cline's 2-over 74, freshman Emerson Elm's 3-over 75, freshman Athena Yoo's 5-over 77 and freshman Zoe Duval's 7-over 79. The tournament was a stroke-play event, taking the top three scores from each team's group of five.
The win automatically qualifies the Longhorns for the Class 7A state championship May 16-17 at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
South Forsyth also qualified for the state tournament as the area runner-up, posting a 71-over 218, led by Kennedy Arnette.
Forsyth Central's Lauren Smith qualified as an individual after carding a 25-over 97, which was the lowest individual score on a non-qualifying team.