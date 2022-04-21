By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Golf: Cao's 3-under guides Lambert girls to 12th area championship
SUEZ5812.jpg
Photo submitted

Lambert's girls golf team captured its 11th straight area championship Wednesday at White Oak Golf Club in Newnan, winning the Area 2-7A title with a 2-over 218.

Senior Iris Cao repeated as low medalist with a 3-under 69, followed by senior Averi Cline's 2-over 74, freshman Emerson Elm's 3-over 75, freshman Athena Yoo's 5-over 77 and freshman Zoe Duval's 7-over 79. The tournament was a stroke-play event, taking the top three scores from each team's group of five. 

The win automatically qualifies the Longhorns for the Class 7A state championship May 16-17 at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.

South Forsyth also qualified for the state tournament as the area runner-up, posting a 71-over 218, led by Kennedy Arnette.

Forsyth Central's Lauren Smith qualified as an individual after carding a 25-over 97, which was the lowest individual score on a non-qualifying team. 