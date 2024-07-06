Golf: Lambert's Athena Yoo qualifies for U.S. Women's Amateur Lambert rising senior Athena Yoo earned an invite to next month's 124th U.S. Women's Amateur in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following a qualifying event conducted by the Georgia State Golf Association and held July 1 at The Farm Golf Club in Whitfield County. (Photo courtesy of GSGA) Lambert rising senior Athena Yoo will join Longhorns alum Sara Im, who previously earned an exemption, next month at the 124th U.S. Women's Amateur in Tulsa, Oklahoma.