Golf: Owens defends Women's Classic title; Jones co-medalist at U.S. Junior Am qualifier

Kate Owens' first victory at the GSGA Top 60 Women's Classic came two years ago on a thrilling playoff hole.

On Tuesday, she defended her title — and it was nowhere near that close.

Owens delivered an impressive 6-under 138 during the 36-hole tournament at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, winning by eight strokes and carding the only score under par.

Owens collected nine birdies overall, including six during Monday's first round that saw her finish 4-under and claim a four-stroke lead heading into the final round.

"Actually, [Monday] I was telling some people that was probably one of the easier 68s I've shot in my life," Owens said. "I was hitting it really close to the pins, so that was really fun to not have to put a lot of stress on my putting."