Lacrosse: Lambert boys continue perfect season, top West Forsyth 11-3

Lambert continued its dominant run through the regular season Tuesday with an 11-3 victory against West Forsyth.

The win improves the Longhorns to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in Area 6, Class 7A-6A play.

"The defense played well," Lambert director of lacrosse Rich Wehman said. "We rode really well. That's something that we've been working on, so that helped us a lot as well. It's a good win. They're a good enough team that if we don't play well, they can beat us."

West cut Lambert's deficit to four goals in the third quarter and held the Longhorns off the board entirely during the first 12 minutes of the second half.

But Lambert used the first 1:41 of the final quarter to net back-to-back-to-back goals, including two by Danny Kesselring, to break away. Kesselring finished with a game-high six goals, including Lambert's first and last goals.

Kesselring's first goal came 2:17 into the match off Lambert's fourth shot of the game. West goalie Jake Sander initially blocked the shot, but the ball dropped in front of the net and the backspin carried it into goal to give the Longhorns a quick 1-0 lead.

Grey Brockman scored his first of two goals to tie the game — Brockman also scored on a missile from about 20 yards ago late in the second quarter.

But just 48 seconds later, Kodi Martin found Joshua Harrington in front of the net to break the stalemate and mark the final lead change of the game.

Kesselring scored off a submarine shot with 5:52 left in the quarter, then added another when Sander blocked his initial shot, and after a West defender corralled the ball and tried to flip it back to Sander, Kesselring scooped up the loose ball and put it in the back of the net.

Charlie Goldstein capitalized on Lambert's final possession of the first quarter when he placed a shot between Sander's legs and into goal with 7.9 seconds left.

Evan Suh and Christopher Harper each added second-half goals to give Lambert a 7-2 lead at halftime.

Harper managed to set the tone in Lambert's midfield with a physical presence.

"He's been great for us all year," Wehman said of Harper. "He's one of our top middies, and that's how he's played all year. He draws a lot of attention, like he keeps drawing the long poles and their best defender, so we as a coaching staff can do some things to kind of get him in a better position, because teams are going to be looking for him."



A goal by Christopher Hutnick cut Lambert's lead to 7-3, which is wound up being the closest the Wolverines got.

However, Lambert couldn't answer until the final quarter thanks in part to Sander's stellar play in goal.

He made an impressive save on an open bounce shot by Kevin Connolly midway through the third quarter and also denied Lambert a couple of one-on-one opportunities throughout the game.

Sander was matched by Lambert goalie Hunter Klosterman, who had a handful of stops of his own.

"He's been great," Wehman said. "When you've got a goalie back there that you have a lot of confidence in, then you know what range you can give up shots on him and all. So, when the D does break down, he's been there a lot for us. He's been really big back there."

Lambert has six freshmen this season, including Max Sciro, who saw time on face-offs against West. Brooks Wehman, Harrison Richards, Christian Smith, Dane Schimmel and Branson Brooks also contribute as freshmen.

"That's kind of the interesting thing about this team is, we've got some really good, older returning players and we have a lot of youth on this team, too," Wehman said. "So, I think we'll just keep getting better as the year goes on."



Lambert caught a glimpse of how much better it can get over the weekend when the Longhorns knocked off defending Class 5A-1A state champion Blessed Trinity 10-9 on Saturday.

It was the Titans' first loss of the season and the closest game the Longhorns have played all year.

"It was good for us," Wehman said. "I mean, we need games like that to get ready for the stretch run, because that's how it is once you get past the first round."

Lambert, which hasn't lost since Feb. 12, 2021, will travel to Starr's Mill at 2 p.m. Saturday.

West [6-4, 2-2 Area 6, Class 7A-6A], which had won five straight games before a loss last week to South Forsyth, will look to bounce back Thursday at home against Milton at 7:45 p.m.